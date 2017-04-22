Nigeria: 'Whistleblower Policy Good Strategy'

Air Peace has condemned the attacks on its staff by some passengers in Abuja, Lagos, Calabar and other parts of the… Read more »

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has said that the whistleblower policy of the Federal Government had given the war against corruption the necessary bite it needed to be more effective and successful.In a statement in Abuja, the Group said that apart from serving as an instrument for unearthing public funds that were stolen, the policy served as means of enhancing the revenue generation profile of the Federal Government as well as enthroning financial discipline and handling of public funds by government officials and agencies. The statement signed by BMSG Protem Coordinator, Hon. Austin Braimoh and the Secretary, Chief Cassidy Madueke said: "Going by the huge amount of local and foreign currencies that were stolen but found by the EFCC, there is no doubt that the Federal Government has additional funds to implement people-oriented programmes". BMSG also noted that the whistleblower policy had boosted the moral of intelligence groups that had been carrying out the daunting task of investigating and finding out where the funds were hidden.

