22 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jones - I'll Eat My Hat If Leyds Isn't a Bok

Dillyn Leyds should be a Springbok by the end of the year.

That is the view of his Stormers team-mate and Scotland centre Huw Jones.

Jones is currently out of action with a hamstring injury, but when he was asked about Leyds' form and Bok credentials in an exclusive interview with Sport24 , he was emphatic in his response.

"If Dillyn isn't a Springbok by the end of this year then I will eat my hat," Jones said.

"For me, he has to be in the national squad because out of all the back-three players in South Africa at the moment, he is the one who has shown the best form during Super Rugby.

"There are naturally players who've already earned Springbok caps that will definitely be in the mix come the June Test series against France, but on form alone Dillyn has to be included in the Springbok squad.

"I would like to see Allister Coetzee bring more of an attacking game to the Springboks because he has players like Leyds at his disposal.

"If the Boks show more attacking intent this year it will be really encouraging. If you look at the abundance of talent in South African rugby there is no reason the Springboks should be struggling.

"Coetzee will definitely be taking note of the way the Stormers are playing and the personnel who are putting their hands up. Last year, Coetzee clearly took heed of what the Lions did because he picked a plethora of Lions players and this June I foresee a number of Stormers players being part of the national team fold due to a consistent run of Super Rugby results."

Sport24

South Africa

