Nigeria: ... Oteh Chairman FCT Internal Revenue Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has Ratified the appointment of Abdulahi Oteh Attah as Chairman/Chief Executive of the reconstituted Board of Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).

The approval was contained in a circular signed Friday by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye. Members of the board are Ahmed Garba, Hamza Hashim, Saa Godwin Gbue, Edward Adedamola, Mrs. Blessing Ifeyinwa and Ms. Benedicta Atto. The circular added that in addition to the Statutory members of the Board provided for in Section 3(2)(a) of the FCT-IRS Act 2015, the board would be composed of Director of Treasury - Deputy Chairman; Solicitor-General, Legal Services Secretariat - Member; Director of Land Administration - Member; Director, Administration & Finance (Area Council Services Secretariat) - Member; Co-ordinator, Abuja Infrastructure and Investment Centre - Member; Director, Department of Economic Planning, Research and Statistics - Member; Director of Information & Communications - Member Meanwhile FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello has also approved the redeployment of Harisu Umar of the FCT Legal Services Secretariat to the FCT-IRS as Secretary to the Board. The appointment of the chairman of the board is subject to the confirmation of the National Assembly, in line with the enabling Act.