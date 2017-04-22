Kenya: Court Case Lifts Lid Off Chase Bank's Shady Deals

On Wednesday, November 11, 2015, Mwaniki Gakio, an employee of Chase Bank, wrote an e-mail sharing the management accounts of Riverside Mews Ltd with the bank's then chairman Zafrullah Khan, its then group managing director Duncan Kabui and Daniel Mavindu, the chief finance officer of Rafiki DTM.

The e-mail was copied to Conrad Lukale, who worked at Genghis Capital, Chase Bank's head of analytics Stephen Karumbi, and the bank's then general manager in charge of strategy Johnson Kamau.

Mr Khan's response was curt: "This is my personal stuff. Can you restrict circulation?"

Riverside Mews was a special purpose vehicle formed by the two top executives at the bank.

The e-mail exchange is among documents filed in a case by Chase Bank against its former chairman, chief executive officer and four senior managers, accusing them of using several special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to defraud the bank of $149 million, leading to its collapse in April last year.

Riverside Mews Ltd is one of the firms at the centre of the court case. Chase Bank, now under receivership of the Kenya Depositors Insurance Corporation, filed a suit through its lawyer Philip Murgor, accusing Mr Khan, Mr Kabui, former general manager of corporate assets James Mwaura and former general manager of finance Makarios Agumbi of using their positions to illegally acquire and benefit from the bank's assets.

It is now seeking to recover the lost cash.

Others sued are Chase Assurance and Ghengis Capital managing director Ali Cheema, Mr Mavindu, former directors Anthony Gross and Ruth Muthoni, and a network of 11 companies that the bank is accusing of profiteering from funds siphoned from it.

On February 22, 2016, two months before the bank collapsed, an e-mail was sent by a whistleblower from Laurent Demey to Mr Khan and Mr Kabui and copied to Richard Carter, a non-executive director of the bank, stating that the two bank executives were engaged in fraudulent activities aided by a few long serving senior staff.

"Mr Khan had stolen funds and used them for personal ventures: Which include Sema, Lighthouse Properties, Genghis with investment in prime real estate properties worth billions of shillings accumulating close to 50 per cent of the bank's shares including a recent rights issue through proxies and shell companies. There are also millions of dollars stashed away in offshore account," the whistleblower wrote, adding that as a result of the fraud, Chase Bank was facing a liquidity crisis.

Mr Carter, in his response to the whistleblower, wrote to the bank's management seeking information about the special purpose vehicles, stating that the board was unaware of their existence.

"I have reviewed Chase Bank's response to the whistleblower's claims with great interest and I would want full details of the bank's relationship with each of the SPVs, as there were no board discussions on the related entities," Mr Carter wrote.

It is this exchange that lifted the lid off the fraud claims, when it leaked to the public and caused a run on the bank, culminating in its collapse.

The bank is now linking Mr Khan's response to the sharing of the management accounts of one of the SPVs, its shareholding and the properties acquired to build a fraud case, where it is seeking to recover more than $149 million from several individuals. It argues that these SPVs were not part of Chase Bank group.

Intended to defraud"Chase Bank (in receivership) states that the amalgamation of the purported personal or private properties in these third party SPVs indicates that the entities were not necessarily set up for a 'special purpose' but clearly intended to defraud the bank. Further, the lack of clear demarcation between properties purported to belong to Mr Khan and those that belong to the Chase Bank is indicative of poor corporate governance," the banks says in its court documents.

It claims that Mr Khan, through the SPVs, bought high-end properties in Dubai, the US and the Kenya Coast. He also bought luxurious vintage vehicles

The properties were mostly acquired by Rinascimento Global Ltd, Nine Fifty Ltd, The Lighthouse Property Company, Mathatani Ltd, Friends Property Holdings Ltd and Boulevard Properties Ltd, which were co-owned by Mr Khan, Mr Kabui, Mr Cheema and Mr Mavindu.

The properties include an office block and apartment in Nairobi's Riverside area, an apartment at Mombasa's English Point Marina, and three plots in Ukunda and Voi, all owned by Riverside Mews.Watermark Business Park in Nairobi's Karen area registered to PEP Ltd, a piece of land in Athi River owned by Friends Properties and 11 houses in Edenville Estate in Kiambu owned by Seven Forty Investments are also believed to have been acquired using the funds from Chase Bank.

The Central Bank also lists three plots in Diani owned by Nine Fifty Ltd, a farm in Nyandarua owned by Rinascimento, a villa in Diani, two apartments in Runda, Nairobi, and a piece of land in Shimoni, Kwale, owned by Boulevard Properties.

Barred from sellingOn April 20, the High Court barred the six former executives of the bank from selling or transferring any of the assets they are alleged to have acquired using illicit proceeds from the troubled lender.

Justice Fred Ochieng issued an order barring any dealings in the assets until May 22, when he will hear all the parties and issue further directions.

At the end of last month, the CBK advertised for bidders to take an equity interest in the collapsed lender, barely hours after extending its receivership by a further six months.

"Following the receipt and evaluation of expressions of interest, a shortlist of qualifying investors will be granted access to a comprehensive confidential data room to develop a formal proposal to acquire Chase Bank (Kenya) Ltd. The shortlisted investors will be determined in a fair process using appropriate and objective criteria based on, inter alia, regulatory imperatives and prudential guidelines that will ensure a speedy and optimal recovery for depositors, creditors and other stakeholders of Chase Bank, while also mindful of seeking to preserve and develop a sound and innovative banking system in Kenya," CBK said in a statement.

The move, however, was seen as backtracking on CBK Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge's earlier stand after he met with depositors in Nairobi in December and reassured them that the bank would be out of receivership by the end of March 2017.

In a previous interview, Dr Njoroge had been optimistic that the sale would go through smoothly, noting that phase three of the receivership had begun, and the lender's books were looking good.