South Africa: Man Killed in Cape Town Fire

A man was killed and 50 others were displaced following an early morning fire that destroyed wood- and iron structures in Mnandi Road in Du Noon, the City of Cape Town said.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at 01:40, Cape Town's fire and rescue spokesperson Liezl Moodie said.

Twenty-two firefighters were deployed to the scene, she said.

Moodie said about 10 wood- and iron structures were destroyed by the fire, leaving approximately fifty people displaced.

"One adult male died as a result of fatal burn wounds," Moodie said.

The cause of the incident was unknown. City's disaster was activated to provide the necessary relief, she said.

News24