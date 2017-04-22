Namibian Carried Drugs From Brazil to South Africa

THE Namibian woman who was denied bail in a South African magistrate's court on Tuesday will formally apply on 25 April.

The Namibian reported on Friday that Lena de Waal (33) was arrested after 5kg of cocaine valued at N$2 million was allegedly found in her luggage following a routine check conducted at the check-in points.

According to South African media reports, De Waal boarded a flight from Sao Paulo in Brazil the night before her arrest.

Reports further say that SA police investigation unit Hawks was following up on information of a suspected drug mule.