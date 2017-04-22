South Africa: Eastern Cape Granny, 72, Granddaughter Killed - Police

A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly woman and her granddaughter, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

The 72-year-old woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter were found dead at their home in Khabakazi Village in Centane, police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

The two were alone at home on Friday afternoon when the incident happened. The attacker was allegedly armed with an axe when he accosted them.

The victims suffered upper body injuries. They both died on the scene. The motive for the killing was unknown, Manatha said.

