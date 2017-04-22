South Africa: Parliament Extends Condolences to Families of Pupils Killed in Horror Taxi Crash

Parliament has extended condolences to the families of 19 school children who died in a horror taxi accident on the R25 near the border of Gauteng and Mpumalanga on Friday.

"Parliament's thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and teachers of the young victims of this tragic accident," Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in statement.

Mothapo described the news as the "most heartbreaking and traumatic moments in our country".

Paramedics said on Friday that several children had been burnt beyond recognition after the taxi caught fire.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said 19 pupils were killed in the crash as well as the driver, bringing the death toll to 20.

Seven children survived the accident and have been taken to various hospitals. Three are in a critical condition, he said.

The pupils attended Refano Primary School and Mahlenga High School.

Parliament said the accident added to the increasing number of fatalities on South African roads during April.

Preliminary road accident statistics for the Easter period show a 51% increase in road deaths.

"We are deeply disappointed and saddened that, despite various road safety measures and legislative interventions, South African road accident statistics remain stubbornly high.

Parliament appealed for vigilance, patience, calm and strict adherence to the rules of the road.

