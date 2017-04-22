22 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Author of 'Eze Goes to School', Onuora Nzekwu, Dies At 89

Tagged:

Related Topics

Onuora Nzekwu, the founding General Manager of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has died at the age of 89, the family confirmed on Saturday.

Mr. Nzekwu, the author of Eze Goes to School, a novel, died by 4.30p.m. on Friday in his home in Onitsha, Anambra, where he had been living in retirement, a family member, Louis Chuke, said.

Mr. Nzekwu joined the Federal Civil Service as editorial assistant at the Nigeria Magazine Division of the Federal Ministry of Information.

He worked as editorial assistant from 1956 to 1958 when took over the position of editor-in-chief of the magazine.

In 1966 when the Nigerian civil war broke out, he transferred his services to the Eastern Nigeria Public Service and returned to the federal service at the end of the crisis in 1970.

He served as General Manager of NAN from 1979 to 1985.

Mr. Nzekwu wrote Troubled Dust, a novel that recounts the experiences of the civil war.

NAN

Nigeria

Fake News Is Big Business

In those days at Guardian Newspapers, Rutam House, if reporter was lucky to have his story on the front page of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.