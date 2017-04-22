22 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: How Nigeria's Football League Body Plans to Honour Dead Calabar Fans

Players of Rangers International Football Club and visiting Kano Pillars FC are to wear black armbands during their game in Enugu this Sunday, the League Management Company (LMC) has said.

LMC's Head of Special Projects, Harry Iwuala, said Friday in a press statement that this would be a mark of respect for the 30 football fans who died in Calabar

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fans died on Thursday night while watching European football in a commercial viewing centre.

The fans were said to have been electrocuted when live electricity wire fell on the building following a thunder strike.

They were watching the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg match between England's Manchester United and Anderlecht of Belgium.

LMC, which organises the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), also directed players and officials of the two teams to observe a minute's silence before the match's kick-off.

NAN reports that the match is a rescheduled Match Day 9 fixture in the 2016/2017 NPFL.

"Football is a universal game driving passion in men, women, boys, girls, the rich and the poor, hence we have to commiserate with the unfortunate 30 who could also have died in a stadium anywhere," the LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, said.

He however urged for more safety measures to be put in place by owners of arenas where football is played and watched on screens.

"Our sympathy at NPFL goes to the families of the dead fans and we pray that their soul rests in peace," the LMC Chairman said.

NAN

Nigeria

