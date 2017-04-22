22 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Save APC From Collapse, Party Chieftain Begs Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and National Assembly leadership to rescue the party from collapse.

Other party leaders Frank appealed to in a statement on Friday in Abuja, included former Governor Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

He pleaded with the leaders and other stakeholders to urgently salvage the party.

Frank was reacting to the postponement of the party's National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings by its National Working Council (NWC).

The party's NWC through a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday announced the postponement of the meetings citing "unexpected developments" as reason.

It said that new dates for the meetings would be announced in due course.

Mr. Frank, however, blamed the postponement of the meetings on the lack of trust by party leaders in John Odigie-Oyegun, the party's National Chairman and his leadership style.

He said the party under its current leadership, was not bringing anything to the table to support President Buhari's administration contrary to expectations.

He said that what the party needed at the moment is a national leadership that could consult widely before taking decision.

Nigeria

Journalist Detained Over Whatsapp Comment Granted Bail

A journalist arrested by the Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police for an alleged offence not related to his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.