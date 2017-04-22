Nigeria: CAF Confederation Cup - Rivers United Qualify for Group Phase

Nigeria's sole surviving team in continental club competitions, Rivers United, have qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The Garden City team pulled through after holding Rayon Sports of Rwanda to a goalless draw in Kigali on Saturday.

Having won the first leg 2-0, Rivers United progressed with same aggregate scoreline over a two-legged encounter played in Port Harcourt and Kigali.

Group stage draw takes place on April 26, 2017, at CAF Headquarters in Cairo.

The 16 clubs are to be drawn into four groups of four teams in each group.

In the group stage, each group is played on a home-and-away round-robin basis.

The winners and runners-up of each group advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage.

The 16 qualified teams

MC Alger (Algeria)

Recreativo do Libolo (Angola)

TP Mazembe (Congo DR)

Smouha (Egypt)

CAF Mounana (Gabon)

Horoya (Guinea)

FUS Rabat (Morocco)

Platinum Stars (South Africa)

SuperSport United (South Africa)

Al-Hilal Al-Ubayyid (Sudan)

Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland)

Club Africain (Tunisia)

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

KCAA (Uganda)

Zesco United (Zambia)

Rivers United