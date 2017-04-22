South Africa: Guns Drawn During Sandton Shopping Row

Two groups of men who got into a row in Sandton drew firearms, with one group chasing the other all the way to to Rosebank on Saturday, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said members of the two groups started arguing with each other in Sandton at a popular upmarket shopping and eating spot, north of Johannesburg at around 10:00.

"They chased each other with BMWs until they got near Rosebank then the police were called," said Masondo.

Some of the men were carrying firearms, but they did not fire any shots, and nobody was injured.

The police tried to stop them, but they got back into their vehicles and sped off, and managed to shake the police.

They are still at large.

