South Africa: Laptops Seized in Nelson Mandela Bay Corruption Probe Swoop

Laptops were seized from three public health officials in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, which is investigating allegedly irregular payments an invoices in the department, Mayor Athol Trollip's chief of staff said on Saturday.

The laptops were seized in a late evening swoop by Metro Police following the suspension of a municipal employee last week, according to Kristoff Adelbert.

The city manager had ordered that the laptops, which are Metro property, be retrieved.

Adelbert said that in terms of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act, instances where the municipality has completed investigations which identify alleged corruption, these will be reported to the South African Police Service."We are now moving into a new phase of investigations into serious allegations of corruption in various directorates," he said.Trollip would provide further details on Tuesday, 25 April.

