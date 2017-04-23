Zimbabwe: Harare Residents Threaten Protests Over Fixed Water Charges

HARARE residents have threatened to stage protests against mayor Bernard Manyenyeni if he does not honour his pledge to implement a 2014 council resolution to scrap fixed water charges for residents who have not been receiving council water.

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) Executive Director, Mfundo Mlilo said in a statement released Thursday that charging residents for a service they were not receiving was extortionist and daylight robbery.

Mlilo said they were urging residents who were not receiving council water to resist payment of fixed water charges.

"CHRA would like to unequivocally state that such acts of robbery and extortion by the Harare City Council would justify any form of action by disgruntled residents.

"We are concerned that previous calls for the Harare City Council to stop these acts of extortion have fallen on deaf ears and residents continue to be victimized," he said.

Mlilo said it was worrying council would hire debt collectors to victimize residents who have not been getting service for years.

"The debt collectors are charging an extra 10 percent of what the residents are said to owe council (and are) also issuing threats of imprisonment and attachment of property," Mlilo said.

Manyenyeni was not immediately available for comment as his mobile phone was not reachable.