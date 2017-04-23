A woman believed to be in her 60s died after being bitten by a spider while attending a neighbour's funeral wake weekend.

Sibekiwe Ndlovu-Moyo, a resident from the border town's Mfelandawonye suburb, was taken ill at Victoria Falls District Hospital after the suspected bite. She later died on Tuesday.

The incident happened when she has gone to attend the funeral of her neighbour, one Dennis Ndlovu, a civic activist in the town who died last week following a short illness.

"She died at 11 in the morning while in hospital," said a family spokesperson identified as Moyo.

"We had rushed her to hospital after her body started swelling and she couldn't walk. She said she was bitten by a spider and as a family we are still in shock.

"We have known spiders and that they are dangerous but not to the extent of killing a person.

"However, initial investigations by hospital staff confirmed the death could have been caused by spider venom."

She was due to be buried in the resort town on Wednesday.