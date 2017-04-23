23 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Welcomes Probe of Top Pharmaceutical Company By Competition Commission

The Competition Commission will conduct an investigation into the alleged anti-competitive conduct of Aspen Pharmacare, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

"It is important that any possible anti-competitive behaviour, which would push up the price of medication for our people, must be fully investigated," said DA MP Wilmot James in a statement.

Earlier this week, the DA asked the Competition Commission and the Medicines Control Council to investigate claims of anti-competitive behaviour by pharmaceutical firm Aspen.

According to Fin24, Aspen shares dropped after UK reports claimed it had secretly planned to destroy life-saving cancer medicines, as a threat to force countries in Europe to allow price hikes.

The company is already in an ongoing legal process with European regulators, as well as a court in Italy.

"The DA is concerned that the same practices may have been employed here in South Africa."

Comment from the Competition Commission was not immediately available.

News 24

South Africa

