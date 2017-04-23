The Competition Commission will conduct an investigation into the alleged anti-competitive conduct of Aspen Pharmacare, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

"It is important that any possible anti-competitive behaviour, which would push up the price of medication for our people, must be fully investigated," said DA MP Wilmot James in a statement.

Earlier this week, the DA asked the Competition Commission and the Medicines Control Council to investigate claims of anti-competitive behaviour by pharmaceutical firm Aspen.

According to Fin24, Aspen shares dropped after UK reports claimed it had secretly planned to destroy life-saving cancer medicines, as a threat to force countries in Europe to allow price hikes.

The company is already in an ongoing legal process with European regulators, as well as a court in Italy.

"The DA is concerned that the same practices may have been employed here in South Africa."

Comment from the Competition Commission was not immediately available.

