The Competition Commission will conduct an investigation into the alleged anti-competitive conduct of Aspen Pharmacare, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.
"It is important that any possible anti-competitive behaviour, which would push up the price of medication for our people, must be fully investigated," said DA MP Wilmot James in a statement.
Earlier this week, the DA asked the Competition Commission and the Medicines Control Council to investigate claims of anti-competitive behaviour by pharmaceutical firm Aspen.
According to Fin24, Aspen shares dropped after UK reports claimed it had secretly planned to destroy life-saving cancer medicines, as a threat to force countries in Europe to allow price hikes.
The company is already in an ongoing legal process with European regulators, as well as a court in Italy.
"The DA is concerned that the same practices may have been employed here in South Africa."
Comment from the Competition Commission was not immediately available.
News 24