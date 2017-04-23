Uganda's police chief Kale Kayihura is under pressure to explain the increasing crime rate, which was worsened by the recent killing of police spokesperson Andrew Kaweesi.

He has now turned to a government policy requiring all mobile phone users register their Sim-cards.

Critics accuse him of knee-jerk and diversionary reactions that distract from questioning his tactics and capacity to fight crime. They point to the lack of a single conviction in a string of at least 14 high profile murders over a period of four years. Two petitions were filed in Court challenging the registration exercise.

However, the government granted a 30-day extension.

General Kayihura said unregistered Sim-cards hinder investigations.

He said mobile phones had become "weapons that criminals use to carry out murders and theft."

The registration exercise had been framed as a security measure.General Kayihura also went to court seeking a gag order against the media reporting and writing about the murder of Kaweesi.

He said journalists are allegedly jeopardising national security and hampering investigations into the murder of the former police spokesperson.

The assassination of Mr Kaweesi prompted President Yoweri Museveni to publicly accuse the police of being full of criminals. He directed Gen Kayihura to carry out a yet to be done clean-up of the force.