South Africa: Radical Economic Transformation Means Nobody Will Go Hungry - President Zuma

Radical economic transformation is "holy talk", said President Jacob Zuma on Saturday.

"Everyone should support it. If we're all children of God, let there not be those who are hungry while others are full", he said.

Zuma was speaking at the University of Zululand in Dlangezwa, northern KZN, where the ANC's Musa Dladla Region held a commemoration of 145 people who died during apartheid - some directly killed by the apartheid government.

"By saying we want radical economic transformation, we mean fundamental change in the structure, system, institutions, patterns of ownership, management and control of the economy in favour of all South Africans, in particular the poor and the working class, said Zuma.

He said now that he is talking about transformation, some people have turned against him.

"Some of the people I trusted with my whole heart now say we want to steal from government," he said.

He also criticised "white monopoly capital", saying few in the country were controlling the levers of the economy.

"It's the monopoly, monopolisation of the economy. Let's all get something. The wealth should be spread between black and white," he said.

There are outside governments who want to control the economy of the country, said Zuma.

No secret vote Zuma also criticised ANC members who use the media to fight other ANC members.

He said those should use correct platforms such as the his party's policy conference.

ANC KZN chair Sihle Zikalala reiterated that the motion of no confidence against Zuma would not be done through a secret vote.

"We have a right wing agenda in South Africa. When there were any debates in Parliament it was voted through the show of hands even in (provincial) legislatures and municipalities. The same would happen with this one," he said.

Members who are representing the ANC (in Parliament) will meet and get a directive from the ANC before, he said.

"They'll go to that sitting and vote in line with the ANC position. No member of the ANC would ever vote for the removal of the president. That's clear and straight forward," said Zikalala.

He said they would not allow the opposition parties to set the agenda for the ANC.

Zikalala said at the upcoming ANC policy conference, they'll advance the talk of expropriation of land without compensation.

He also said they'll argue for education to be free "up until the junior degree".

