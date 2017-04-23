22 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dept of Sport and Recreation Pays Tribute to Nick Durandt

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Department of Sport and Recreation has expressed its sadness at the news of the untimely passing of legendary boxer, mentor and boxing trainer, Nick Durandt .

Known for his ability to produce champion boxers, Durandt produced a number of winners on the South African and international scene, with famous charges which included Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga, Philip "The Time-bomb" Ndou, Cassius Baloyi, Silence Mabuza and Hawk Makepula.

SA Minister of Sport and Recreation Thulas Nxesi conveyed his heartfelt and deep condolences to Durandt's family, friends and all those who were touched by the late 53-year-old.

"Though words cannot be enough to express our condolences to the Durant family, we hope they find comfort in the messages of support given to them by the sports fraternity and the boxing family at large. As part of our tribute to Nick Durant, the Ministry of Sport and Recreation strives to continue to support boxing and further ensures that it continues to grow as a well respected sport. Our prayers and thoughts are with the Durant family during this time," stated Nxesi.

Sport24

South Africa

Presidency Denies Report of Further Nkandla Upgrades

The Presidency on Sunday disputed a media report suggesting that further upgrades to President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.