South Africa: Dept of Sport and Recreation Pays Tribute to Nick Durandt

The Department of Sport and Recreation has expressed its sadness at the news of the untimely passing of legendary boxer, mentor and boxing trainer, Nick Durandt .

Known for his ability to produce champion boxers, Durandt produced a number of winners on the South African and international scene, with famous charges which included Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga, Philip "The Time-bomb" Ndou, Cassius Baloyi, Silence Mabuza and Hawk Makepula.

SA Minister of Sport and Recreation Thulas Nxesi conveyed his heartfelt and deep condolences to Durandt's family, friends and all those who were touched by the late 53-year-old.

"Though words cannot be enough to express our condolences to the Durant family, we hope they find comfort in the messages of support given to them by the sports fraternity and the boxing family at large. As part of our tribute to Nick Durant, the Ministry of Sport and Recreation strives to continue to support boxing and further ensures that it continues to grow as a well respected sport. Our prayers and thoughts are with the Durant family during this time," stated Nxesi.

