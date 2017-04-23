23 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Kenya: Renowned Author, Conservationist Kuki Gallmann Shot in Kenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Italian born author and conservationist, Kuki Gallmann has reportedly been shot by herders who invaded her privately owned ranch in Kenya.

According to ABC News, Gallmann was driven to hospital by her driver who had also survived the attack, and she was being airlifted to the capital Nairobi.

Gallmann, known for her bestselling book I Dreamed of Africa , which became a movie by the same name starring Hollywood actor Kim Basinger was patrolling the ranch when she was shot in the stomach, a local police chief Ezekiel Chepkowny was quoted as saying.

The deputy chairperson of the Laikipia Farmers Association, Richard Constant, said that they were suspecting herders from the Pokot community as they had previously invaded Gallmann's ranch.

The author's lodges reportedly were burned by the herders in March.

This come as a severe drought was causing tension in the East African country because of the scarcity of water and pasture, as some communities move into other properties in search of the resources.

In March, at least 379 pastoralist herders were arrested for invading ranches that led to the killing of a British farmer Tristan Voorspuy .

Voorspuy was reportedly shot dead while inspecting some of his lodges, which had been burned by the attackers.

His body was found on Sunday 190km north of Nairobi.

Kenya has declared its drought a national disaster.

Ranchers, however, say the land invasions are politically motivated and part of plans to take over their land.

Source: News24

Kenya

Election Violence Threatens Nation Again

In the last few weeks Kenya has seen an increase in intra-party political violence following the start of its political… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.