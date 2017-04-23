Kenya: Renowned Author, Conservationist Kuki Gallmann Shot in Kenya

The Italian born author and conservationist, Kuki Gallmann has reportedly been shot by herders who invaded her privately owned ranch in Kenya.

According to ABC News, Gallmann was driven to hospital by her driver who had also survived the attack, and she was being airlifted to the capital Nairobi.

Gallmann, known for her bestselling book I Dreamed of Africa , which became a movie by the same name starring Hollywood actor Kim Basinger was patrolling the ranch when she was shot in the stomach, a local police chief Ezekiel Chepkowny was quoted as saying.

The deputy chairperson of the Laikipia Farmers Association, Richard Constant, said that they were suspecting herders from the Pokot community as they had previously invaded Gallmann's ranch.

The author's lodges reportedly were burned by the herders in March.

This come as a severe drought was causing tension in the East African country because of the scarcity of water and pasture, as some communities move into other properties in search of the resources.

In March, at least 379 pastoralist herders were arrested for invading ranches that led to the killing of a British farmer Tristan Voorspuy .

Voorspuy was reportedly shot dead while inspecting some of his lodges, which had been burned by the attackers.

His body was found on Sunday 190km north of Nairobi.

Kenya has declared its drought a national disaster.

Ranchers, however, say the land invasions are politically motivated and part of plans to take over their land.

Source: News24