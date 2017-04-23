Nigeria: Olumide Bakare, Popular Nollywood Actor, Dies

Photo: This Day

Olumide Bakare, late retired actor

April 23, 2017

Nollywood popular actor, Olumide Bakare, is dead. He died in the early hours of yesterday. According to media reports, Bakare, aged 65, who has been sick for more than a year was discharged from the University College Hospital (UCH) last year after he was allegedly diagnosed with a respiratory disorder problem.

The Ibadan-based actor and former NTA staff, fondly called Chief Koko on the heels of his role in a TV series, 'Koko Close' back in the days, had been battling ill-health since 2013, according to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

Meanwhile, President, Directors' Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Fred Amata, yesterday said the death of Bakare would not stop his legacy from living-on in the minds of people, through the theatre.

Amata told NAN in Lagos that thespians, even after death, were always remembered because of their contributions to the entertainment industry.

"It is sad that we have lost one of our veteran actors in the entertainment industry but we must give glory to God for He is the giver and taker of life. Although Bakare is dead, but he will continue to live on through his works and contributions to Nollywood, in the minds of his fans and friends," he said.

Amata condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

President, Actors' Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Ibeh, said, "I really do not know the deceased in person but from his works and contributions to the development of Nollywood, he would be greatly missed by his fans. I pray that God grants his family members the strength to bear the loss, at a time like this".

Ibeh urged thespians in the country to continue to impact positively in the entertainment industry, saying that their good works would definitely outlive them.

Afeez Oyetoro, a Nigerian comic actor popularly known as 'Saka', said Bakare's death came as a shock to him, although he was aware that the deceased was very sick. Saka said Bakare would be greatly missed in the entertainment industry and prayed for the family to have the strength to bear the loss.