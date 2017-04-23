23 April 2017

Nigeria: Two Persons Killed As LG Boss Escapes Assassination in Kogi

By Yekini Jimoh

Lokoja — Two persons were reportedly killed saturday as the administrator of Okehi local government area of Kogi State, Hon. Abdulraheem Ohiare, escaped an assassination attempt on his life, as hoodlums attacked his residence in Nagazi, in Kogi Central.

The gunmen were said to have stormed his residence at about 2.30 am saturday morning and started shooting sporadically, but security operatives attached to the local government boss were said to have been able to repel the attack. THISDAY gathered that the security agent attached to the administrator who are mobile prevented the hoodlums from gaining entrance into the building to carry out their mission.

It was however learnt that some hoodlums had earlier on Friday evening attacked the residences of two people that were close to the chairman in Okene and shot them dead. The attack on the people said to have happened at about 8pm was believed to be a prelude to the one carried out on the administrator.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police Kogi State Command, CP Wilson Inalegwu, was said to have visited the scenes of the attack with the aim of unraveling the issues surrounding the attack.

He was said to have directed a full scale investigation into the attack, while security was also ordered to be beefed up in the community.

Attempts to reach the administrator however proved abortive as his mobile phone was switched off.

