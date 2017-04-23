23 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Senator Isiaka Adeleke Is Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke from Osun State
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

A Nigerian senator from Osun State, Isiaka Adeleke, is dead.

Mr. Adeleke, who represents Osun West Senatorial District died on Sunday morning at a hospital in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, family sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

Elected on the platform of the APC, Mr. Adeleke is also a former governor of Osun.

He was 62 years old.

Mr. Adeleke's colleaue in the Senate, Shehu Sani, already expressed his condolence.

"Senator Isiaka Adeleke;a calm,principled and responsible gentleman.He represented his people with maturity,dignity and distinction.Adieu," Mr. Sani said.

Nigeria

With Buhari Making Steady Recovery, Don't Rule Him Out of 2019 Race, Say Aides

Contrary to prevailing views about President Muhammadu Buhari's health, THISDAY checks have revealed that following his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.