Nigerian Senator Isiaka Adeleke Is Dead

Photo: Premium Times

Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke from Osun State

A Nigerian senator from Osun State, Isiaka Adeleke, is dead.

Mr. Adeleke, who represents Osun West Senatorial District died on Sunday morning at a hospital in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, family sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

Elected on the platform of the APC, Mr. Adeleke is also a former governor of Osun.

He was 62 years old.

Mr. Adeleke's colleaue in the Senate, Shehu Sani, already expressed his condolence.

"Senator Isiaka Adeleke;a calm,principled and responsible gentleman.He represented his people with maturity,dignity and distinction.Adieu," Mr. Sani said.