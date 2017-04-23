23 April 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appeals to Ghanaians to Support His Government

By James Ayitey

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians to cooperate and support his government in nation building.

He told New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters and a section of the public in Sunyani that his government was poised to create jobs and reduce poverty, and Ghanaians ought to give him the needed support.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing party supporters in Sunyani as part of his two-day official visit to the Brong- Ahafo Region, where he launched the 'planting for food and jobs initiative' in Goaso in the Region.

President Akufo-Addo thanked the chiefs and people of Brong-Ahafo Region for their support,which enabled the NPP to regain political power in the 2016 general election.

He re-affirmed that his government would improve and modernise agriculture explaining the 'Planting for Food and Jobs' campaign would propel the country to export food to neighbouring countries.

President Akufo-Addo said his government would export food to countries such as Burkina Faso and Cote D'Ivoire, and urged Ghanaians to support the implementation of the campaign.

Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations observed that the previous government left behind about GH₵122 billion debts.

He urged Ghanaians to be patient with the government as it worked hard to bring improvement into their living standards.

