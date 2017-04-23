23 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee Postpones Its Nairobi Primaries to Wednesday

By Collins Omulo

Jubilee Party will hold its Nairobi primaries on Wednesday.

The nominations were set to be held on Monday after they were moved from Friday last week.

Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said on Sunday that the changes were necessary because the exercise was clashing with those of other parties.

"We had moved the nominations to Tuesday but realised that ODM will also be conducting their primaries on that date. Since we will be using the same polling stations, we have therefore decided to move our primaries to Wednesday," he said.

