Nigeria: Invader From Hell... Death Snatches the Joy of Ex - Delta Commissioner, Magnus Onyibe

Magnus Ebiye-Onyibe built his world around his daughter, Kikaose. Then death came calling. The grim reaper snatched the 18-year-old from his world thus reminding him that his love and care are never enough shield against the ravage of death.

At his beloved daughter's death, Magnus found out that he was merely a speck twirling in the fringes of fate's curl. These are indeed not the best of times in the household of the quintessential PR guru and former Commissioner for Information, Delta State, during the regime of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan. The soft-spoken man, who is very well respected by all, lost his adorable, very beautiful and highly cerebral 18-year-old daughter to the very cold hands of death on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Her untimely demise occurred due to complications from a ruptured appendix, and unsuccessful surgery at a private hospital, Gold Cross Hospital, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. Kikaose, fondly called Kika by family and friends prior to her death, was a second year undergraduate of Law at the University of Birmingham in the United kingdom. She was described as a God fearing lady, whose good passion for God inspired her to lead a fellowship, comprising her mates. If not for death, Kika would have been celebrating her 19th birthday come April 29, 2017 being born April 29, 1998. She's survived by her parents, Magnus and Helen and two siblings, Sopuluchukwu and Ebubechukwu.