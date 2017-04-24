Kenya: Wanjiru Wins First Major Victory in London Marathon

Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru made it yet another double for Kenya when he weathered the last two kilometre assault from Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele to win London Marathon on Sunday.

A new star was born in Wanjiru, who claimed the lead from Olympic silver medallist Feyisa Lelisa at the 25km mark and never looked back to win the race in 2 hours, 05 minutes and 49 seconds.

Wanjiru, who won Amsterdam Marathon in personal best 2:05:21 in October last year, beat the pre-race favourite Bekele by nine seconds.

The 24-year-old Wanjiru had an anxious last two kilometres when Bekele, who had sunk behind just before the 25km mark, ploughed his way back.

Wanjiru couldn't help but look over his shoulder, as Bekele closed in to reduce the lead by seven seconds.

However, Wanjiru stepped pressed on as Bekele seemingly went out of gas in the last 600m to let the Kenyan reign.

Kenya's Bedan Karoki, who was making his marathon debut, settled in an impressive third place in 2:07:41 as former two times World marathon champion Abel Kirui came in fourth, four seconds behind Karoki.

This was the third time Kenyans were sweeping marathon races after Paris and Boston Marathon.

On April 9, Kenyan couple Paul Lonyangata and Purity Rionoripo made it a family affair when they won the men and women races at the 41st Paris Marathon.

Then Geoffrey Kirui and two times former World marathon champion Edna Kiplagat led yet another Kenyan sweep with victories at the 121st edition of Boston Marathon on Monday last week.