Africa: The Senseless Chemical Wars

While every news channel in the world was covering the chemical war ravaging Syria, I was watching the news with my brother who happened to be on a short visit. As both of us became more and more depressed with these tragic events, I felt that his eyes left the screen and was gazing away. He then told me how the memories of the days he spent in Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion, came back to him as a flash of light.

On my part, I can never forget that day on August 2, 1990 when we heard the news of the invasion, my family lived, and still resides, in Kuwait since 1957.

Arrests

Fortunately, my mother was visiting us at the time, but my father and brothers were trapped there for seven long months before Kuwait was liberated. At the time, the first thing that came to my mind was: If Kuwait has become unsafe, then there was nowhere safe in the world.

My brother went on to tell me how they survived the harsh days of war, and how they had to help their Kuwaiti friends who could not move a lot as they were being arrested and taken hostage by the Iraqi forces, some became prisoners of war and taken to Iraq, unfortunately, many never returned.

However, he mentioned that none of these hardships prepared them for the final saga of this invasion, the final days of war! This was when the Iraqi forces were being pushed out of Kuwait by the coalition force, headed by the United States of America. These last 40 days included extensive damage and destruction by Iraqi forces, of more than 700 oil wells in Kuwait, polluting millions of cubic metres of soil, and in the process contaminating Kuwait's fresh water reserves.

Darkness at noon

As millions of litres of oil were spilt in the sea, for many years the shores of the Gulf remained polluted and even up to day, swimming in its water remains a risky matter.

The effects of burning oil wells created black smoke that when inhaled, caused allergies and burnt the eyes. Some days, the rays of the sun were not seen and in that darkness, with a little rain, black, oily water descended from the sky and covered cars and surfaces. It took one hell of a job to clean this mess my brother said.

As if this was not enough, the main electricity generating and water distillation plants were blown up, and the country went into further darkness with no lights or water for 40 days.

Bottomline

This is considered another kind of chemical weapon that not only hurt people, it left the environment in a such as disastrous condition, that recovering from it will take forever!

What goes through the heads of warmongers is evil, with no regard to anyone else but their own personal gain, they will be remembered in history for all the wrong reasons, they will be cursed by generations and their souls not rest in peace!