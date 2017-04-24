Uganda: Party Is Above Everything, Including Blood - Musumba

Muhanga — The reality is that Salaamu can never be voted for by the people of Kamuli.
Latigo: Are the results out?
Mbogo: Has she lost?
Muhanga: It's a resounding victory. The people have spoken.
Watongola: With this, let me hear them say nyanyanya again.
Mpuuga: Is that a new English word?
Okupa: The Hajjat just doesn't speak English. She knows how to communicate to her people.
Franca: Gross irregularities in the poll. Salaamu should petition court again.
Musumba: No way. This thing of petitions is not funny anymore.
Ecweru: So which Musumba is speaking here?
Fungaroo: The husband who chose bread over blood.
Musumba: The party is above everything, including blood. Besides, aren't you the people who make noise when relatives serve in the same institution?
Franca: So you are saying Museveni will campaign against Janet in Kiruhura one of these days?
Musumba: Why don't you ask him?
Ecweru: Musumba the man; thanks for helping keep your wife away.
Anite: We shall need his help in court too if Musumba the woman does it again.
Watongola: After this drubbing, no one in their sane minds goes to court.
Franca: The issue here is justice.
Kabafunzaki: Musumba should pursue justice.
Okupa: Wow! Just two days on kateebe and Kabafunzaki is speaking like a man.
Kabafunzaki: What is wrong here?
Mpuuga: A time will come when Musumba will apologise to his children.
Otafiire: Gasiya! Musumba is a man with ideals to follow. A real man who would have not blinked twice before tackling his own family had he been in the bush. We need more of such men who can sacrifice a lot for the party and the nation.
Nsereko: Bahati arrive here. Otafiire is lauding sacrifice.
Bahati: I have allowed given that he has had to sacrifice the most precious thing to him to be on this forum right now.
Obua: What precious thing?
Ssekikubo: That goes without saying: sleep.
Karooro: Oh please!
Otto: If I were Otafiire I would... Not knowing what to do with them.
Otafiire: You would cry, right? Otafiire is a grownup who has evaded bullets. Mere words of some anti-gay Crusaders won't harm me.
Ssewanyana: What Otto just wrote up there, is that a sentence?
Mpuuga: He needs to keep to tears. He can cry and depending on the sounds, we can tell what he is trying to communicate.
Khainza: A tenor means he is angry.
Ogwal: A soprano means he is about to prove his manhood by parading his children.
Achiro: And bass when he is threatening to bury Besigye in northern Uganda.
[Otto has left the group]
Amongi: Hahahaha you people are hilarious.
Nantaba: Admin being Otto.
Bahati: Hahaha Admin is in yellow uniform at UU.
Ali: I thought he was released.
[Karooro has added Otto]
Kabafunzaki: Poor thing!
Ecweru: Linesman has been silent for a while now.
Fungaroo: I think he is queuing up for national ID.
Bahati: You mean he is like Mao?
Katuntu: We need to summon those UCC suits to explain themselves. The people have to work to develop this country, not to run around chasing IDs.
Amin: Seriously. I thought I was done for.
Rugunda: Now with the extension, make sure you all register.
Fungaroo: Ndugu used to be such an upright man. His charms and the smile and all. Now he just serves the regime and nothing more.
Rugunda: By coming in to rescue the situation how is that not serving for people?
Lubwama: When is this recess ending?
Babirye: You are broke, eh?
DISCLAIMER
This is a humour column and the views expressed henceforth may not necessarily be an objective assessment of the individual or group.