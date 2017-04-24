24 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Party Is Above Everything, Including Blood - Musumba

Tagged:

Related Topics

column By Our Reporter

Muhanga — The reality is that Salaamu can never be voted for by the people of Kamuli.

Latigo: Are the results out?

Mbogo: Has she lost?

Muhanga: It's a resounding victory. The people have spoken.

Watongola: With this, let me hear them say nyanyanya again.

Mpuuga: Is that a new English word?

Okupa: The Hajjat just doesn't speak English. She knows how to communicate to her people.

Franca: Gross irregularities in the poll. Salaamu should petition court again.

Musumba: No way. This thing of petitions is not funny anymore.

Ecweru: So which Musumba is speaking here?

Fungaroo: The husband who chose bread over blood.

Musumba: The party is above everything, including blood. Besides, aren't you the people who make noise when relatives serve in the same institution?

Franca: So you are saying Museveni will campaign against Janet in Kiruhura one of these days?

Musumba: Why don't you ask him?

Ecweru: Musumba the man; thanks for helping keep your wife away.

Anite: We shall need his help in court too if Musumba the woman does it again.

Watongola: After this drubbing, no one in their sane minds goes to court.

Franca: The issue here is justice.

Kabafunzaki: Musumba should pursue justice.

Okupa: Wow! Just two days on kateebe and Kabafunzaki is speaking like a man.

Kabafunzaki: What is wrong here?

Mpuuga: A time will come when Musumba will apologise to his children.

Otafiire: Gasiya! Musumba is a man with ideals to follow. A real man who would have not blinked twice before tackling his own family had he been in the bush. We need more of such men who can sacrifice a lot for the party and the nation.

Nsereko: Bahati arrive here. Otafiire is lauding sacrifice.

Bahati: I have allowed given that he has had to sacrifice the most precious thing to him to be on this forum right now.

Obua: What precious thing?

Ssekikubo: That goes without saying: sleep.

Karooro: Oh please!

Otto: If I were Otafiire I would... Not knowing what to do with them.

Otafiire: You would cry, right? Otafiire is a grownup who has evaded bullets. Mere words of some anti-gay Crusaders won't harm me.

Ssewanyana: What Otto just wrote up there, is that a sentence?

Mpuuga: He needs to keep to tears. He can cry and depending on the sounds, we can tell what he is trying to communicate.

Khainza: A tenor means he is angry.

Ogwal: A soprano means he is about to prove his manhood by parading his children.

Achiro: And bass when he is threatening to bury Besigye in northern Uganda.

[Otto has left the group]

Amongi: Hahahaha you people are hilarious.

Nantaba: Admin being Otto.

Bahati: Hahaha Admin is in yellow uniform at UU.

Ali: I thought he was released.

[Karooro has added Otto]

Kabafunzaki: Poor thing!

Ecweru: Linesman has been silent for a while now.

Fungaroo: I think he is queuing up for national ID.

Bahati: You mean he is like Mao?

Katuntu: We need to summon those UCC suits to explain themselves. The people have to work to develop this country, not to run around chasing IDs.

Amin: Seriously. I thought I was done for.

Rugunda: Now with the extension, make sure you all register.

Fungaroo: Ndugu used to be such an upright man. His charms and the smile and all. Now he just serves the regime and nothing more.

Rugunda: By coming in to rescue the situation how is that not serving for people?

Lubwama: When is this recess ending?

Babirye: You are broke, eh?

DISCLAIMER

This is a humour column and the views expressed henceforth may not necessarily be an objective assessment of the individual or group.

Uganda

Educate the Masses On Dangers of Alcoholism With Better Messages

A study carried out by Global Healthcare and Education Initiative -Uganda Chapter (GHEI-Uganda) on the "health… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.