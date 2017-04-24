Uganda: Party Is Above Everything, Including Blood - Musumba

column

Muhanga — The reality is that Salaamu can never be voted for by the people of Kamuli.

Latigo: Are the results out?

Mbogo: Has she lost?

Muhanga: It's a resounding victory. The people have spoken.

Watongola: With this, let me hear them say nyanyanya again.

Mpuuga: Is that a new English word?

Okupa: The Hajjat just doesn't speak English. She knows how to communicate to her people.

Franca: Gross irregularities in the poll. Salaamu should petition court again.

Musumba: No way. This thing of petitions is not funny anymore.

Ecweru: So which Musumba is speaking here?

Fungaroo: The husband who chose bread over blood.

Musumba: The party is above everything, including blood. Besides, aren't you the people who make noise when relatives serve in the same institution?

Franca: So you are saying Museveni will campaign against Janet in Kiruhura one of these days?

Musumba: Why don't you ask him?

Ecweru: Musumba the man; thanks for helping keep your wife away.

Anite: We shall need his help in court too if Musumba the woman does it again.

Watongola: After this drubbing, no one in their sane minds goes to court.

Franca: The issue here is justice.

Kabafunzaki: Musumba should pursue justice.

Okupa: Wow! Just two days on kateebe and Kabafunzaki is speaking like a man.

Kabafunzaki: What is wrong here?

Mpuuga: A time will come when Musumba will apologise to his children.

Otafiire: Gasiya! Musumba is a man with ideals to follow. A real man who would have not blinked twice before tackling his own family had he been in the bush. We need more of such men who can sacrifice a lot for the party and the nation.

Nsereko: Bahati arrive here. Otafiire is lauding sacrifice.

Bahati: I have allowed given that he has had to sacrifice the most precious thing to him to be on this forum right now.

Obua: What precious thing?

Ssekikubo: That goes without saying: sleep.

Karooro: Oh please!

Otto: If I were Otafiire I would... Not knowing what to do with them.

Otafiire: You would cry, right? Otafiire is a grownup who has evaded bullets. Mere words of some anti-gay Crusaders won't harm me.

Ssewanyana: What Otto just wrote up there, is that a sentence?

Mpuuga: He needs to keep to tears. He can cry and depending on the sounds, we can tell what he is trying to communicate.

Khainza: A tenor means he is angry.

Ogwal: A soprano means he is about to prove his manhood by parading his children.

Achiro: And bass when he is threatening to bury Besigye in northern Uganda.

[Otto has left the group]

Amongi: Hahahaha you people are hilarious.

Nantaba: Admin being Otto.

Bahati: Hahaha Admin is in yellow uniform at UU.

Ali: I thought he was released.

[Karooro has added Otto]

Kabafunzaki: Poor thing!

Ecweru: Linesman has been silent for a while now.

Fungaroo: I think he is queuing up for national ID.

Bahati: You mean he is like Mao?

Katuntu: We need to summon those UCC suits to explain themselves. The people have to work to develop this country, not to run around chasing IDs.

Amin: Seriously. I thought I was done for.

Rugunda: Now with the extension, make sure you all register.

Fungaroo: Ndugu used to be such an upright man. His charms and the smile and all. Now he just serves the regime and nothing more.

Rugunda: By coming in to rescue the situation how is that not serving for people?

Lubwama: When is this recess ending?

Babirye: You are broke, eh?

DISCLAIMER

This is a humour column and the views expressed henceforth may not necessarily be an objective assessment of the individual or group.