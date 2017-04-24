24 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: EU Allocates Shs200 Billion to Ease Trade in Comesa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dorothy Nakaweesi

Kampala — The European Union has allocated €53 million (Shs202.9 billion) towards easing trade transaction in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern African (Comesa) bloc where Uganda is a member.

The money is part of the 11th European Development Fund's €85 million (Shs325.5 billion) support for Comesa regional integration programmes.

Comesa Secretary General Sindiso Ngwenya at a recent regional meeting of member states held in Lusaka Zambia, to validate the identified projects, said:

"The overarching goal of the trade facilitation programme is to make trade transactions easier, quicker, more efficient and less costly, thereby enhancing trade flows in the identified transport corridors."

The funding expected to increase intra-regional trade flows of goods, persons and services by reducing the costs/delays of imports/exports at specific border posts.

Mr Ngwenya stressed the need to address the high cost of transporting goods in the region.

He said: "This will enhance the competitiveness of firms in the region especially Small and Medium Enterprises."

Mr Ngwenya said Comesa is preparing to publish its own Ease of Doing Business Report and Competitiveness Report in the near future in line with its guiding principles of "learning, knowledge and an innovative organisation."

Transport policy

The project is in line with the Comesa Transport policy which provides a framework for the development of national policies which enhance the regional agenda.

It aims at providing for seamless regional physical connectivity and the smooth facilitation in the provision of transport services that are not impended by regulatory, licensing, administrative and operational bottlenecks to cross border and transit transport services.

Burundi, Comoros, Congo DR, Djibouti, Egypt, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Rwanda, Sudan, Swaziland, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe are some of the beneficiaries of this fund.

Activities under the trade facilitating programme will include; monitoring and resolution of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs); implementation of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement; coordinated border management and trade as well as transport facilitation along selected corridors and border posts, among others.

East Africa

Return Home, Zimbabwe Tells Rwandan Refugees

Zimbabwe will repatriate hundreds of Rwandan nationals staying in the southern African country as refugees in compliance… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.