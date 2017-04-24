Nigeria: Saraki, Dogara, Ooni, Aregbesola, Others Lament Adeleke's Death

The death of the first elected Governor of Osun State, Isiaka Adeleke, who until his passing, represented Osun West in the Senate, has sparked wide lamentations from politicians, traditional rulers and public establishments.

Mr. Adeleke, aged 62, died Sunday morning at a hospital in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, hours after he engaged in a political meeting which terminated late Saturday.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, in a statement, commiserated with the people of Osun State and the family of the deceased whom he described 'as a leader in every right, a formidable colleague, patriotic statesman, courageous public servant and grassroots politician."

"From his track record as a second time senator, it is clear that Adeleke was a man who his people trusted to carry out their mandate in the Senate," said Mr. Saraki. "He was always passionate about his work in the legislature, and showed competence, dedication and an ability to work with everyone to bring about the greater good. He will be sorely missed."

In his reaction, the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Yakubu Dogara, described Mr. Adeleke's death as colossal loss.

"On behalf of all members of the House of Representatives, I condole with the Adeleke family, the Senate, government and people of Osun State over this big loss," said Mr. Dogara.

His party, the All Progressives Congress condoled with the family of Mr. Adeleke and the Osun State government.

"The history of Osun State would be incomplete without copious reference to late Adeleke's contributions to the State's social, political and economic development as its first elected Governor," said Bolaji Abdullahi, speaking for the ruling APC.

Mr. Adeleke's passing is a nightmare, Osun State Government said through the spokesperson for Governor Rauf Aregebsola, Semiu Okanlawon.

"The sad news of the death of the first civilian governor of our state, Alhaji Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, has struck us like a thunderbolt," the statement said. "Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who is far away in China on state assignment is still speechless and in mourning. "While the government awaits the reports of the autopsy which is being conducted, we can only calm our people to take this huge and incalculable loss with equanimity." Mr. Adeleke, before his death, was eyeing a return to Osun government house through the state governorship election coming up next year.

He's also mourned by Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi.

The royal father said it was saddening that while the Yoruba people were not yet out of the shock of the deaths of Dipo Famakinwa and Olumide Bakare, another big tree fell.

"Our amiable Asiwaju of Ede kingdom, a Senator of the Federal Republic His Excellency Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke who had in the past meritoriously served us as the 1st executive Governor of the State of Osun," the monarch said. Governors of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, and Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, also expressed shock at the demise of Mr. Adeleke.

Former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, described the death of Mr. Adeleke, as a great loss not only to the people of Osun State but also to Nigeria's political class.

"Many of us are still in shock over this sad development," he stated.

Some of his colleagues, including former Senate President David Mark, Shehu Sani and Rilwan Akanbi among others, have also lamented the loss of the senator.