23 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Adeleke's Burial May Be Delayed As Body Remains in Hospital for Autopsy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Josiah Oluwole

There are indications that the burial of late Isiaka Adeleke may not take place on Sunday as earlier anticipated, as his body is held up at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo where an autopsy is expected to be conducted.

Mr. Adeleke, a senator, died in the early hours of Sunday, after holding series of political meetings in Ede, his home town, on Saturday.

His supporters are blaming his political opponents for the death, alleging that he was poisoned.

A source at the home of the deceased told PREMIUM TIMES that sympathisers were still waiting for the return of the body of the senator, even though there are signs that the process of an autopsy would be concluded before the end of the day.

"There is no sign that he will be buried again today, according to the Islamic rites," the source said referring to the Islamic act of prompt burial of a deceased.

"We are here, we are still waiting, but there are reasons to believe that the burial will be postponed."

After his death was confirmed earlier in the day, his body was transported in a Toyota Sienna from the hospital to his home in Ede.

But shortly after his body arrived his abode, he was suddenly removed and returned to the hospital after suspicion arose as to the cause of his death.

Mr. Adeleke, 62, who was the first civilian governor of Osun State, was said to be nursing the ambition to contest the 2018governorship election in the state.

His supporters are lighting bonfires across the town to register their anger at his death, raising fears of possible violence.

Condolences have been pouring in for the late lawmaker from public officials, politicians and other Nigerians.

Nigeria

I Will Sue 2face Soon, Blackface Vows

BlackfaceNaija, real name Ahmedu Augustine, was a founding member of the Nigerian band, Plantashun Boiz, that he formed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.