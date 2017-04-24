Nigeria: Hasten Up Hunt On Shekau, Other Boko Haram Leaders, Buratai Tells Troops

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, at the weekend, urged troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, operating in the North East to hasten up the hunt for all leaders of Boko Haram terrorists.

This was even as he commended the troops on the successes recorded in the ongoing campaign against insurgency in the North East.

Buratai, who spoke during a routine operational visit to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed at Pulka and Gwoza in Borno State,insisted that the troops must expedite their search for the leaders of Boko Haram while assuring them of Army Headquarters' support on the fight against insurgency.

But the Army boss, who was on an assessment visit to see troops in the ongoing operation "Deep Push" to clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists around Sambisa forest, was represented by the Chief of Administration, Army, Major General Idris Alkali, according to a statement, by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman.

According to the statement, the Army chief also charged the soldiers to be patient, calm, continue with their good work as well as sustain the standard of discipline which he said has already been set.

He insisted that they must remain discipline, dedicated and vigilant while discharging their military duties.

He further stated that the dependants of fallen heroes will be promptly paid all entitlements due for the deceased to their next of kin.

"Nigerian Army appreciate your sacrifices to Nigeria nation. History will not forget you for all you have done to protect the territorial integrity of our country.

"We will continue to provide you with all you need to end this war so that displaced persons of this region can return to their respective communities.

" As for our troops who paid the supreme price, we will continue to provide support to the families they left behind" he assured the troops, according to the statement.