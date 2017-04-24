23 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: History Will Not Forget You, Buratai Tells Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has urged troops in the north-east to remain steadfast in prosecuting the counter insurgency as history would not forget them.

The army spokesperson, Sani Usman, said in a statement on Sunday that Mr. Buratai, a lieutenant general, stated this during a visit to troops at Pulka and Gwoza in Borno.

Mr. Usman said the visit was to assess troops in the ongoing "Operation Deep Push" to clear remnants of Boko Haram terrorists around Sambisa forest.

Mr. Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Administration (Army), ldris Alkali, said Nigeria was proud of their efforts in maintaining peace and order.

"History will not forget you for all you have done to protect the territorial integrity of our country.

"We will continue to provide you with all you need to end this war so that displaced persons of this region can return to their respective communities," Mr. Buratai said.

He commended the troops on the successes recorded so far in the ongoing campaign against insurgency in the region.

The army chief also called on the troops to hasten up their hunt for the leaders of Boko Haram terrorists.

Mr. Buratai assured the troops that the army would continue to support the families of those who had paid the supreme price in the course of the war.

(NAN)

