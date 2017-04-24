23 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senator Adeleke's Body Returns to Hospital for Autopsy

By Josiah Oluwole and Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

There is confusion in Ede, the home town of Isiaka Adeleke, as his lifeless body was returned to the Ladoke Akontola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for an autopsy.

This is against the expectation of sympathisers who waited as the body was earlier being prepared for burial, according to Islamic rites.

The autopsy option, sources say, is being taken following rumours that he was poisoned at a political meeting on Saturday.

Mr. Adeleke was preparing to run for the Osun governorship election in 2018 before his death on Sunday morning.

He was earlier brought home from the hospital amidst wailing and weeping by supporters and family members.

The development has resulted in a traffic gridlock across the streets of the town. Supporters are also lighting bonfires across the town to register their anger, raising fears of possible violence.

