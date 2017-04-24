Rwandan Envoy Presents Credentials in Denmark

The Rwandan envoy to Denmark, with residence in Sweden, Christine Nkulikiyinka, on Friday presented her Letters of Credence to Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in a colourful ceremony at Amalienborg Palace in the Danish capital Copenhagen.

The Queen of Denmark lauded Rwanda's post-Genocide recovery and expressed her wish to see stronger ties between Denmark and Rwanda, in particular in the business sector, according to a statement from the embassy.

Denmark is one of the world's wealthiest economies with several large multinationals such as the world's biggest container ship and supply vessel operator A.P. Moller-Maersk, Carlsberg, Lego and Novo Nordisk.

The Nordic country is also known for advanced information technology sector.

Amb. Nkulikiyinka called for stronger ties with Denmark, saying that the two countries had a lot of mutual areas of interest.

The two sides pledged to boost ties between Denmark and Rwanda.

The envoy later held a reception with diplomats, government officials, civil society activists and friends of Rwanda in Denmark. Amb. Nkulikiyinka was also due to meet with members of the Rwandan Diaspora in Denmark.