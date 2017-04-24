Rwanda/Morocco: Rwanda, Morocco Sign New Deal On Infrastructure Development

Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has signed a new agreement with the Federation Royal Marocaine de Football (FRMF) aimed at improving football infrastructure in the country.

In a statement released on Saturday, Ferwafa president Vincent Nzamwita confirmed the development on the conclusion of a seven-day visit to Morocco on the invitation of his counterpart, Fouzi Lekjaa.

The two sides discussed the funding of the FERWAFA Hotel (that's under construction with the works being partially funded by FIFA) and Morocco FA's assistance in the laying of artificial turfs in various parts of Rwanda.

"We are very delighted with the new agreement with the Federation Royal Marocaine de Football, who have played a very crucial role in the development of our game," Nzamwita said.

"According to the new partnership, Morocco FA will offer financial support to FERWAFA to ensure the completion of the first phase of FERWAFA Hotel, which means we'll not be going for a loan from any bank to complete the project as had earlier been planned," Nzamwita explained.

FIFA will raise 65 per cent of the total cost of the Rwf3.85 billion project.

Furthermore, Morocco FA agreed to finance the construction of artificial turf stadiums in various districts in Rwanda as well as renovate the existing stadiums.

Experts from Morocco FA in charge of infrastructure development are expected in Kigali on April 27 during which they will visit three districts where these stadia will be constructed.

"Morocco FA has agreed to offer a loan to fund the construction of artificial turf stadiums in these three districts which are yet to be identified with a view of repaying back the loan after five years," Nzamwita further stated.

The first partnership deal between the two Football Associations was signed in 2015, a year after Nzamwita assumed the leadership of Ferwafa.