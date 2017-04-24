24 April 2017

Rwanda: Ecobank Rwanda Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims

By Frederic Byumvuhore

Ecobank Rwanda staff on Friday visited Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre at Gisozi to pay tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

At the memorial, the bank's staff watched a documentary about the history of the Genocide and were briefed on how the 1994 tragedy unfolded.

Led by Alice Kilonzo Zulu, the Ecobank Rwanda managing director, the employees laid wreaths on graves and observed a minute of silence in honour of the victims.

Kilonzo noted that honouring Genocide victims was important for the Ecobank staff to continue to remember what happened during the Genocide and ensure that it never happens again.

She also assured the bank's commitment to supporting Genocide survivors.

The bank supported the activities that are carried out by the memorial with Rwf2.5 million.

She called on everyone to be an ambassador of peace to prevent violence from occurring in the future.

Vianney Shumbusho, board chairman Ecobank Rwanda, said Rwandans shouldn't be weakened by the country's history; instead they have to look beyond that and focus on the future.

Shumbusho said that regular lectures on the genocide play a big role in fighting Genocide ideology, adding that people need to fully appreciate the consequences of the Genocide.

He advised Rwandans to have the same vision, and not give room to genocide ideology.

Jacques Gakina, an employee of Ecobank, committed to responsibly encourage his colleagues to work together and love one another so that the country never faces the same situations as of 1994.

