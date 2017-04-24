Namibia: Unam Beat Falcons to Remain Unbeaten

UNAM maintained their lead at the top of the Rugby Premier League log as well as their unbeaten status after beating Reho Falcon 36-15 in Rehoboth on Saturday.

Unam had to work hard for their victory and only led 14-0 at halftime. They, however, stepped up the tempo in the second half and eventually ran in six tries to complete a comfortable victory.

Wing Sunday Haitembu and lock Kami Mieze scored two tries each for Unam, while wing Sylvano Beukes and centre Chippie Lawrence scored one try each. Fullback Lorenzo Louis added four conversions.

Falcons' points came via two tries by lock Elroy van Wyk and wing Greg Stein and a penalty and conversion by fullback Xavier van Wyk.

Unam now lead the log on 30 points from six matches - five points ahead of Wanderers who were also victorious in Rehoboth, after beating Rehoboth Rugby Club 39-6.

Wanderers led 19-6 at halftime and eventually ran in seven tries to collect maximum bonus points and move up to 25 points on the log.

Their try scorers were prop Nian Berg (two), flanker Adriaan Booysen, scrum half Enem Kritzinger, fly half MP Pretorius, centre Deon Venter and right wing Malcolm Moore, while fullback Keanan Titus added two conversions.

Rehoboth centre Chase Diergaardt scored two penalties.

Western Suburbs' title aspirations were dealt a blow when they lost 43-38 to Walvis Bay at the coast.

In a close encounter, Walvis Bay led 26-17 at halftime and won the try-count seven to six to collect maximum bonus points.

Fly half Dirk von Weidts contributed 13 points with a try and four conversions while their other try scorers were scrum half Keeane Wellmann, lock Wolfgang Rogl, flanker Immo Dresselhaus, centre Cedric Haraseb, wing Jeroen van Dam and fullback Lloyd Jacobs.

For Suburbs, centre Justin Nel scored two tries and a conversion; right wing Nikin Cloete scored two tries; eighthman Vaughan Petersen and fullback Japhet Tjinho scored one try each; and centre Ricardo Swartz added three conversions.

The result sees Walvis Bay moving two places up to fifth on the log on 16 points, while Suburbs are third on 20 points.

It was a good weekend for the coastal sides as Kudus also beat United 31-25 at Narraville.

United were still leading 19-14 at the break, but Kudus finished stronger, running in four tries to three to seal a come-from-behind victory.

Kudus fly half Ulriato Lawrence scored a try, a penalty and four conversions for a personal tally of 16 points, while centre Michael Hummel and Paulo Andrews and substituter Anthony Hoebeb scored a try each.

For United, lock Jandre Lamprechts, centre Handre Bezuidenhout and fullback Elmo van der Byl scored tries, while lock Winmar Rust added two conversions and two penalties.

Kudus remain fourth on the log on 19 points while United are sixth on 12 points.