Malawi: Political Parties Pay Tribute to Helen Singh

Tributes have been paid by Malawi political parties following the death of Helen Singh, the president of United Independence Party (UIP) under which she contested for the presidential seat in 2014 tripartite elections.

Singh and former president Joyce Banda were the only female candidates to contest in that election.

UIP spokesperson Asante Masanche said: "We are so proud of her devotion to helping others as she sought to change the nation for the better." Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) said Singh, who twice contested for a Parliamentary seat in Ntcheu Bwanje Constituency, gave people hope of a new society, a new fair and equal society.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesman Francis Kasaila said Singh made "huge contribution" to the country would be "greatly missed".

Kasaila noted that Singh and her late husband owned SS Rent-A-Car and other businesses.

She also owned a popular Worship Centre in the city of Blantyre where people from different denominations gather and pray every lunch hour and weekends.

"She had her own democratic principles from which we learned some things we we argued," he said.

United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesman Ken Ndanga said the party is saddened by the untimely death of Abusa Hellen Singh.

"Although we differed on political ideology we all sung the same song of making Malawi a better place to leave.

"She was a role model who demonstrated that political leadership is not only a men's job when he contested as presidential candidate represent United Independence Party during the 2014 general elections.," Ndanga said.

People's Party has also paid tribute to Sing's contribution.

New Labour Party president Sam Mpasu said: "She was unique among our women. She was not shy in taking leadership roles."

PPM president Mark Katsonga Phiri said: "Singh contributed substantially. She was visionary not just ordinary woman."

Singh, who passed away Sunday morning at Blantyre Adventist Hospital, was 65 and leaves behind three children and grandchildren.

According to Masanche, her body will be taken for cremation on Tuesday at Limbe Cremation Centre.

The vigil is being held at her residence in Mandala.

Viewing of her body would be at Comesa Hal in Blantyre. on Tuesday from 9am.