Nsanje — Nsanje District full council meeting Friday advised all development implementing partners in the district to provide their budgets to servicing committees to ensure that there is transparency and accountability.

The full council noted that the organizations are said to have been pumping more funds in the district when impact is hardly seen on the ground.

"It is our view that all non-governmental organizations implementing different activities like school blocks and dispensary construction, irrigation schemes, HIV and Aids issues in the district must show us their budgets so that we can move with them.

"The district is said to be receiving a lot of funds from development partners compared to any other district in the country, however nothing is seen on the ground to substantiate the claims. We want them to be as transparent as possible," one of the councilors, Rose Makiyi said.

She took time to ask the district secretariat not to release Constituency Development Funds if it happens that other quarters did not sign.

Makiyi said the funds which have been released previously have not achieved the intended purpose as the said projects are not seen on the ground.

"It is our plea that the secretariat should not release these funds if councilors, Area Development Committees and Traditional Authorities have not signed for it. The funds are being misused and subsequently not benefiting the communities," she said on behalf of the fellow councilors.

Responding to the demands by the Nsanje Council in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), McClean Chimpeni, Action Aid Project Coordinator said what the council was demanding is a good development as it will give an opportunity to the development implementing organizations to show what they have prepared for the district.

He noted that as a coordinating body the council needed to know the implementing organization's budgets and their plans of action to ensure transparency and accountability.

"Let's acknowledge the gap that has been there. We need to improve on these issues. The council should indeed summon us so that it should be aware of what we are doing with the funds," Chimpeni said.

During the same full council meeting, K3.9 billion budget was approved for the 2017-2018 financial year which the district finance office presented.

Commenting on the approved draft budget, Council Chairperson, Mavuto Kamba said from the look of things, the budget will change the district if well executed.