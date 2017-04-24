24 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Bogus Estate Agent Jailed

Conning accommodation seekers has landed a bogus female estate agent in prison for the next two years.

Ruvimbo Mitchel Tserai (27), who used different names, pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lanzini Ncube last Friday.

She used the names -- Ngirozi Events, Mitchel Rue, Runako Reinventing Beauty and Juliet Matiza on Facebook.

She will serve 18 months in prison after Harare magistrate Mr Ncube suspended six months on condition that she restitutes two complainants by May 12 this year.

Tserai advertised and rented an already occupied house to multiple people.

She is performing community service at a school in Waterfalls for convictions of the same nature.

In mitigation, Tserai pleaded with Mr Ncube against a custodial sentence saying she was ready to reform.

"I committed the offences at the same time its only that the complainants reported at different times," she said.

"I want to finish my community service for my first offences and I am willing to do good with the complainants. I want to pay them back," she said.

The prosecutor Ms Francesca Mukumbiri had no kind words for Tserai. She urged the court to incarcerate Tserai because she is a stain in society.

"She was known as Ruvimbo Tatira and alleged that she was 31- years-old, but now she changed. Criminality is in her genes and she is a dangerous woman," said Mukumbiri.

Tserai advertised a property in Mabelreign on her Facebook account fully aware that the property was occupied.

