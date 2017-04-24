SOUTH AFRICAN golfers continued to dominate the Zimbabwe Golf Open when JC Ritchie emerged from the shadows to win this year's edition on the second play-off hole in a dramatic duel against Trevor Fisher Jnr at Royal Harare Golf Club.

Ritchie stormed from a tough start to romp home to victory.

"I actually started off the week quite rough. I was seven-over-par after seven holes. I made that eagle-two on the ninth and that's where it turned around for me," said Ritchie.

He sealed the dramatic win with a right to left 13-foot putt on the 18th green, which showcased his imperious putting display during the week.

"That was unreal golf. I really enjoyed it and never really felt like I was out of contention. It was one of the best putting displays I've had in my entire life," he said.

Fisher started his final round strongly but three bogeys in a row at the turn saw his three-shot lead disappear.

An eagle at the par-five 16th saw him shoot back into a two-shot lead, but a double-bogey on the 17th paved the way for a play-off with Ritchie.

"I felt last night that 63 today would definitely win by one. I didn't expect Fish to make double on the 17th, he was playing unreal golf.

"When I got onto the 15th tee box I knew I needed three more (birdies). I hit an unreal second shot into 16 and lipped out for eagle," Ritchie said.

The win is his first on the Sunshine Tour.