Zimbabwe: Ritchie Wins Zim Open

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

SOUTH AFRICAN golfers continued to dominate the Zimbabwe Golf Open when JC Ritchie emerged from the shadows to win this year's edition on the second play-off hole in a dramatic duel against Trevor Fisher Jnr at Royal Harare Golf Club.

Ritchie stormed from a tough start to romp home to victory.

"I actually started off the week quite rough. I was seven-over-par after seven holes. I made that eagle-two on the ninth and that's where it turned around for me," said Ritchie.

He sealed the dramatic win with a right to left 13-foot putt on the 18th green, which showcased his imperious putting display during the week.

"That was unreal golf. I really enjoyed it and never really felt like I was out of contention. It was one of the best putting displays I've had in my entire life," he said.

Fisher started his final round strongly but three bogeys in a row at the turn saw his three-shot lead disappear.

An eagle at the par-five 16th saw him shoot back into a two-shot lead, but a double-bogey on the 17th paved the way for a play-off with Ritchie.

"I felt last night that 63 today would definitely win by one. I didn't expect Fish to make double on the 17th, he was playing unreal golf.

"When I got onto the 15th tee box I knew I needed three more (birdies). I hit an unreal second shot into 16 and lipped out for eagle," Ritchie said.

The win is his first on the Sunshine Tour.

