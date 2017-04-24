ATHLETICS fans were treated to some outstanding performances at the Senior National Athletics Championships in Windhoek on Saturday.

There were several exciting duels, and while there were no new national records, several athletes came close to long-standing national records, as well as qualifying times for the World Athletics Championships (WAC) which take place in London in July.

Ernst Narib led the way by doing the 200m-400m double in the men's sprints.

In the 200m he came from behind to pass Even Tjiviju down the home straight and win in 20,94 seconds, which was within touching distance of the WAC qualifying time of 20,44. Tjiviju came second in 21,46 and Hitjiverue Kaanjuka third in 21,53.

Narib was equally impressive in the 400m, as he led from start to finish to win in a time of 46,54 which was just outside Daniel Haitembu's long-standing national record of 46,14. He finished well ahead of Mahmad Bock (48,33) and Gerson Kangwiya (48,54).

Ryan Williams also did the double by winning the men's shot put and discus throw, the latter with a superb throw of 45,67m, which was just outside Hansie Booysen's national record of 45,74m which was established 26 years ago.

In the discus throw Dirk Potgieter came second in 33,20m and Clark Seibeb third in 32,60m, while Williams won the shot put with a throw of 12,97m, followed by Clark Seibeb (11,49m) and Felix Makumbi (10,82m).

FC Pieterse excelled to win the Men's 110m hurdles in 14,27 seconds which was just outside Flip Bredenhann's long-standing record of 14,12 which was set 37 years ago. Wenceslaus Klaasman came second in 16,15 and Muriel April third in 16,78 seconds.

Rainhold Thomas did the double in the long distance events, with comfortable victories in the 5 000m and 10 000m. He won the former in 14:45,29, followed by Kefas Kondjashili (14:53,93) and Mateus Kadhingula (15:04,86), and the latter in 31:01,50, followed by Mynhardt Kauanivi (31:40,93) and Paulus Iyambo (32:01,49).

The men's 100m sprint also saw an exciting showdown with Dantago Gurirab winning gold in a hand time of 10,3, with Hitjiverue Kaanjuka second in 10,4 and Even Tjiviju third in 10,5.

Daniel Nghipandulwa won the men's 800m in 1:53,23, but it was way off his national record of 1:46,62, while Jeremia Shaliaxwe won the 1 500m in 4:00,92, also way off the national record of 3:45,35.

Leena Ekandjo gave the best performance among the women by winning the 10 000m in 33:43,81, which was just outside Elizabeth Mongudhi's national record of 33:42,20.

She destroyed the field, with Anna Amutoko coming second more than four minutes behind (37:45,40) while Ottilie Aimwata came third in 38:35,67.

Ekandjo also won the 5 000m in 17:45,90, followed by Ndinelao Dumeni (18:49,45) and Letisia Fillipus (19:01,52).

The women's 100m sprint saw an exciting duel between Jolene Jacobs and rising young star Sade de Sousa, with Jacobs taking gold by three hundredths of a second.

Jacobs won in 11,82, which was quite close to Globine Mayova's national record of 11,38, and within reach of the WAC qualifying time of 11,26. De Sousa came second in 11,85 and Majova third in 12,22.

The 16-year-old De Sousa won gold in the 200m in 24,30, with Mberihonga Kanduvazu second in 24,76 and Mayova third in 24,78.

Both De Sousa's times were well within the A qualifying times for the IAAF World u18 Championships (11,9 and 24,9 seconds respectively) which take place in Nairobi in July.

Mberihonga Kanduvazu won the women's 400m in 57,58 seconds; Salmi Nduviteko won the 800m in 2:19,15 and Lavinia Haitope won the 1 500m in 4:42,05.

Natalie Louw did the double in the jumping events, winning the long jump in 5,69m and the high jump in 1,65m, while Jesse Joseph won the triple jump in 10,95m.

Connette Smith won the shot put in 11,07m, Karlien Botha won the discus throw in 39,55m and Shanie Burger won the javelin throw in 35,25m.

The complete results are attached.

Documents

Senior National results