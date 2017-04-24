Political parties pushing for an extension of party nomination deadlines have suffered a major blow after the electoral commission declined their request.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati directed the parties to conclude their primaries 'within the gazetted timeliness' meaning that the April 26 deadline still stands.

The decision was made earlier on Sunday at a meeting with representatives of 14 political parties, who had been summoned to the commission's headquarters to discuss the status of the primaries.

"Some political parties had requested, during the meeting, for an extension of the party primary timelines... however, after deliberations, the commission directs political parties to complete their nominations within the stipulated gazetted timelines," he said.

According to the election timetable, parties have until May 10 to resolve disputes arising from their primaries.

A list of candidates will be published on June 10 while party lists will be submitted between the same day and June 24 before campaigns can officially begin.

Mr Chebukati further clarified that political parties shall only use their membership lists during the primaries.

He said the 2013 IEBC register shall only be used as a reference point for identifying the polling stations where the voters are based.

"The commission wishes to emphasize that it has not shared the 2017 IEBC register with any political party," he went on.

He asked the political parties to abide by the electoral code of conduct warning that it will impose sanctions on any aspirant who breaches it.

"Party leaders should also come out to underscore the importance of peaceful violence free nominations," he said.

"They should commit to ensure free and fair primaries including ensuring that polling stations are opened early, sufficient election material are available and issue of election malpractice are avoided," added Mr Chebukati.

During the meeting, parties agreed that in order to ensure a fair playing field, the state must provide security in equal measure.