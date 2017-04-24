24 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DPP, MCP Fight At Funeral in Kasungu - Ntaba Evacuated to Safety

By Owen Khamula

A fracas broke out in Kasungu on Saturday at the at the funeral of Chief Lukwa's mother as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) fought for supremacy at the funeral.

It all started when district governor for the DPP Oswech Chirwa forcebly grabbed a microphone from Kasungu central MP (MCP) Amon Nkhata who wanted to announce to the mourners how much the MCP had given as condolence money.

Nkhata was not allowed to make the announcement and violence ensued.

Some vehicles were allegedly smashed and some government officials, including presidential aide, Hetherwick Ntaba were brought to safety.

Both the DPP and MCP are yet to comment on the matter, the latest feud between the two traditional rival parties.

