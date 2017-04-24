24 April 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Church Elder and Guard Tried for Theft of Church Property

By Esnath Kalawe

Lilongwe — A church elder and a security guard fromBwaila Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) in Lilongwe are answering charges in connection with theft of church property.

The two men appeared in Lilongwe Magistrate Court on Friday April 21,2017.

The two are guard, Martin Shawa, 32, and church elder Gibson Kauta, 58, are suspected to have stolen 25 mattresses, electric cables and a microphone.

The court heard that Shawa and Kauta lastn November came to the church around 8:30 p.m. and opened church stores and took 10 mattresses, and gave Shawa K5, 000 to keep the secret.

The court heard that on the second day, Kauta came and took 15 mattresses of which 10 were given to Shawa.

The suspects were charged with two counts of theft contrary to section 286 and section 278 of the penal code.

Shawa pleaded guilty while Kauta pleaded not guilty to the offence.

First Grade Magistrate Sarah Beza adjourned the case to April 26, 2017.

Shawa hails from Jajezi Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Maulabo, in Mzimba District and Gibson Kauta, comes from Njolo Village, TA Chikho, in Ntchisi.

