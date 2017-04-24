24 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Body to Organise Sports Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pontian Kabeera

The East African Youth Development Agency is set to organise sports awards in Rwanda. The inaugural event will take place on May 26 at Kigali Serena Hotel.

The agency has in the past organised similar events, including the 'Smart awards' for the last two years.

The categories include; Sportsman of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Fan Club of the Year, Federation of the Year, and Sponsor of the Year.

Speaking to Times Sport, Emmanuel Mugisha, the country director for the East African Youth Development Agency, said: "Sports is a cross-cutting industry and it has always been an important part of our community."

"It has great benefits that include bringing people together to interact regardless of age, religion or colour, not only to play but most importantly to engage in conversations that build social harmony, good health, fitness and wealth," he added.

Mugisha added that, over the years, sportsmen and women, sports federations, the private sector and civil society organisations have always worked to promote the industry but they don't get recognised.

"We believe a lot still needs to be done to ensure that our sports industry gets to another level, we need to recognise and reward those who have worked hard to improve sport. That way, it will motivate and encourage sportsmen and women to work even harder while inspiring everyone else to strive for excellence."

Rwanda

Parliament Passes Cyber Security Bill

Members of the Lower Chamber of Parliament have passed the draft law establishing the National Cyber Security Authority… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.