Rwanda: Body to Organise Sports Awards

The East African Youth Development Agency is set to organise sports awards in Rwanda. The inaugural event will take place on May 26 at Kigali Serena Hotel.

The agency has in the past organised similar events, including the 'Smart awards' for the last two years.

The categories include; Sportsman of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Fan Club of the Year, Federation of the Year, and Sponsor of the Year.

Speaking to Times Sport, Emmanuel Mugisha, the country director for the East African Youth Development Agency, said: "Sports is a cross-cutting industry and it has always been an important part of our community."

"It has great benefits that include bringing people together to interact regardless of age, religion or colour, not only to play but most importantly to engage in conversations that build social harmony, good health, fitness and wealth," he added.

Mugisha added that, over the years, sportsmen and women, sports federations, the private sector and civil society organisations have always worked to promote the industry but they don't get recognised.

"We believe a lot still needs to be done to ensure that our sports industry gets to another level, we need to recognise and reward those who have worked hard to improve sport. That way, it will motivate and encourage sportsmen and women to work even harder while inspiring everyone else to strive for excellence."