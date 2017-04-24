Photo: Mwangi Ndirangu/The Nation

Conservationist Kuki Gallmann shows the arm which was fractured after illegal grazers invaded her Laikipia Nature Conservancy ranch (file photo).

ODM leader Raila Odinga has condemned the shooting of conservationist Kuki Gallmann by raiders who invaded her conservation park in Laikipia West.

Mr Odinga demanded immediate action by the government to restore order in the volatile Laikipia County.

In a statement to the press, he termed the incident "unfortunate", saying ranch owners deserve protection like all other Kenyans as they contribute to the country's growth.

"The National Super Alliance (Nasa) strongly condemns the attack on the conservationist (Kuki Gallmann).

"We demand that the government immediately asserts control and brings these acts of hooliganism to an end," the statement read.

INJURY TO THE STOMACH

Police boss Ezekiel Chepkwony said that Mrs Gallmann was patrolling her Gallmann Africa Conservancy today morning when she was shot in the stomach by the raiders who had laid an ambush at Damu Nyekundu area.

Mrs Gallmann was in the company of Kenya Wildlife Service rangers assessing damage of the buildings that had been torched by raiders.

The rangers first took her to Nanyuki where she was attended to by British Army medics before being airlifted to Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi for surgery.

She is the author of the best-selling memoir I Dreamed of Africa.

TACKLE PROBLEMS

To ward off future attacks, the Nasa co-principal recommended the use of dialogue to settle any grievances that are fanning banditry in the region.

Further, he accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of laxity in addressing Laikipia insecurity.

"....no more life must be lost, no individual must be attacked again in Laikipia. The government should move swiftly and initiate dialogue.

"It is depressing that the government, which is mandated to protect lives and property [of Kenyans] is clearly unable and unwilling to bring the attacks to a stop."

BAD FOR BUSINESS

Farmers in the county too have joined Mr Odinga in denouncing the attack.

The Laikipia Farmer's Association commended security officers for making headway in driving out illegal herders.

Mr Martin Evans, the chairperson, said that the invasions have been hurting business for most of the farmers who are actively involved in tourism.

"The LFA condemns this vicious assault against an elderly and defenceless woman, the latest in a season of violence against people from all backgrounds and walks of life in Laikipia," Mr Evans said.